1,400 Acres Designated For Sadhugram in Nashik Kumbh

Mumbai:About 1,400 acres of land will be earmarked to set up a Sadhugram in Nashik to provide accommodation for sadhus coming from various akharas across the country during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, scheduled between 2026 and 2028.

In 2015, when the last Kumbh Mela was held in Nashik, nearly one crore devotees had visited and the festival had lasted for 58 days. However, the 2026 Kumbh Mela will begin from October 31 next year and conclude on July 24, 2028, spanning over a period of 22 months. Five times more devotees are likely to attend the Kumbh Mela than last time.



According to state officials, 377 acres have already been designated as a no-development zone. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has acquired 94 acres, while 283 acres are slated for permanent acquisition. The remaining 775 acres will be leased temporarily for the duration of the Kumbh Mela.



For the upcoming Kumbh Mela, development works worth Rs 5,657 crore will be carried out in Nashik by the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority, the NMC and the Maharashtra Government. The foundation stone laying ceremony of the works was performed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.



Special efforts will have to be made to provide arrangements for devotees, security, planning of the Parvsnan and Amritsnan and to give the devotees the experience of spirituality, which is the core of this festival, said Fadnavis.



The CM said that emphasis is being placed on repairing roads, highways, drinking water schemes, maintaining the sanctity of Godavari river, creating good ghats, reviving old temples, and maintaining the ancient form of Godaghat while carrying out development works. He expressed confidence that these development works will change the face of Nashik and give a boost to the all-round development of the city.



“Attention is being paid to all aspects such as Sadhugram, cleanliness system, sanctity of Ramkund and Kushavarta. Care is being taken to ensure that the devotees who come will not face any inconvenience,” said deputy CM Eknath Shinde.



In connection with the Kumbh Mela, important projects have been undertaken in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar for the construction of extensive infrastructure facilities, strengthening of security system, cleanliness, management, facilitation of transport system and modernisation of religious tourism facilities.

