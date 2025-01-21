14 Naxals killed along Odisha-Chh’garh border

New Delhi:Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said 14 Naxals were killed in a joint operation by the CRPF, Special Operation Group of Odisha and Chhattisgarh Police along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

Describing it as another mighty blow to Naxalism, he said, “With the resolve for a Naxal-free India and joint efforts of security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today”.



“Another mighty blow to Naxalism. Our security forces achieved major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat. The CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police neutralised 14 Naxalites in a joint operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border,” Shah wrote on ‘X’.



An official said the Naxals were killed in a fresh exchange of fire that took place late Monday and early Tuesday morning in a forest under the Mainpur police station area along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.



A senior police officer of Raipur Zone confirmed the death toll, adding that a substantial cache of weapons was recovered from the site, including AK-47s, SLRs, INSAS rifles, and other automatic firearms. The operation is still underway as forces continue to comb the area for further evidence and militants.