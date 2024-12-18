13 dead after speed boat rams into passenger boat

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, 13 people including 10 civilians and three navy personnel have been killed after a ferry with at least 114 people including five crew members on board capsized on Wednesday evening after being hit by a speed boat off the coast of Mumbai. Maharashtra government has announced that a joint inquiry with the navy would be conducted into the incident.



The state government said 101 people have been rescued so far. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that rescue and search operation was still underway. 11 craft and four helicopters have been used for the operation. There were few children on board who did not require ticket. Therefore, the exact number of passengers was not known. Officials informed that the search and rescue operation will continue for the next 48 hours.

Mr. Fadnavis said that the state government will give financial assistance of Rs five lakh to the relatives of the deceased in the accident.

According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the ferry boat Neelkamal was on its way to Elephanta Islands, a tourist destination 25.4 kilometers away from Mumbai, had capsized near Uran, Karanja when the speed boat crashed into it.

A Defence PRO said that the incident took place around 4.00 PM when a navy craft was undergoing engine trials. “The Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with a passenger ferry Neel Kamal off Karanja, Mumbai. The ferry was carrying passengers from Gateway of India to Elephanta Island,” he said.

According to the Navy, they immediately launched the search and rescue operation in coordination with the Coast Guard and Marine Police. “Four naval helicopters, 11 naval craft, one Coast Guard boat and three Marine Police boats are undertaking rescue efforts,” the defence PRO said.

The Navy and civil crafts have been used to rescue the people. They have been transferred to jetties and hospitals in the vicinity. “So far 99 survivora have been rescued,” he added.

The defence official further informed a Naval personnel and two OEM (original equipment manufacturer) onboard the Naval craft were among the casualties.

An official from the BMC said 56 people have been admitted to JNPT hospital. Of these, 52 survivors are stable and four are reportedly critical. Also, 21 people hospitalised in the Navy Dockyard are stable.