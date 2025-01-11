12-year-old girl gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh

Damoh:�A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men while she was heading for a birthday party in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Saturday. The police are on the lookout for the accused involved in the assault that took place on Thursday evening, an official said.

The girl was walking to her cousin's house for a birthday party when one of the accused known to her allegedly accosted her and forced her into a car with his two associates, said Manish Kumar, the in-charge of Dehat police station.

He said the trio took the child to a deserted spot near a pond and raped her. Kumar said the girl managed to get home and informed her family members. Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.�