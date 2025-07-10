12 Naxals Surrender In Dantewada

Bhopal: Twelve Maoists on Wednesday surrendered in Dantewada under south Bastar of Chhattisgarh, police said.

Nine of them carried a collective bounty of Rs 23 lakh, Dantewada district superintendent of police Gaurav Kumar said.



Prominent among the surrendered Maoists were Chandranna alias Bursu Punem (52), a divisional committee member (DVCM) of West Bastar Division of Maoists and Amit alias Hinga Barsa (26), a DVCM of platoon number ten.



Both carried a bounty of Rs eight lakh each.



Seven other surrendered Naxals carried rewards ranging from Rs three lakh to Rs 50,000.



As many as 1,005 Maoists have surrendered in Dantewada district since June 2020 when the ‘Lon Varratu’ (a Gondi term meaning come back home) scheme was launched by the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada district to encourage Naxals to surrender and rejoin the mainstream society.



The scheme provides various assistance, including financial aid, skill development training, and agricultural land, to those who lay down arms.



As many as 249 of the 1,005 surrendered Maoists were known to be hardcore rebels carrying bounties on their heads.