12 kg gold jewellery recovered during checking on Yamuna expressway

Mathura (UP): The police and excise department teams recovered gold jewellery weighing 12 kilogram during routine checking on the Yamuna expressway, officials on Tuesday said.The recovery was made during checking of vehicles on Monday night, said Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Trigun Bisen.

Bisen said that 12 packets were found in a SUV, adding 12 kg gold jewellery was found in these packets.

As the driver could not show valid papers, the jewellery was handed over to the trade tax department, which is probing the matter.

Assistant Commissioner, GST, Kartar Singh, said the driver Vivek Gupta told the police that he was taking the consignment to Deoria, adding both the vehicle and recovered jewellery have been seized.�