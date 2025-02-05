11th descendant of Tukaram Maharaj dies by suicide due to financial troubles

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 11th descendant of legendary saint-poet Sant Tukaram was found dead at his residence in the Dehu road area of Pune on Wednesday morning. The initial probe by the police indicated that 32-year-old Shirish More committed suicide due to financial issuses.

Known as Shirish Maharaj, the deceased was himself a well-known kirtankar. According to reports, he had recently built a new house, where his parents lived on the ground floor and his room was on the upper floor. He was set to marry on February 20.

On Tuesday night, More went to his room but did not come downstairs the following morning. When he failed to respond to knocks on his door, family members broke it open and found him hanging from a ceiling fan hook with a stole.

“Around 8.30 am on Wednesday, family members of Shirish More realised the door of his room was not open. They found that the door was locked from inside. When they broke open the door, they found him hanging. A doctor later pronounced him dead,” a police official said.

A suicide note recovered from the scene cited financial troubles as the reason for his death. The police have seized the note and are investigating the case. However, the police have also found that his mobile phone data had been completely wiped. The body was sent for autopsy and further investigation was underway, the police official said.

According to some reports, More was a functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).