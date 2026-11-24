Thane: Eleven persons, including a pregnant woman, were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning following the consumption of shawarma in Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday. The affected persons had consumed the food item at an eatery in the Vanzarpatti Naka area of Bhiwandi on Monday night, the civic health official said.

"A group of people ate shawarma and subsequently developed health complications, including vomiting, giddiness, and loose motions," said Sandeep Gadekar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) Medical Officer of Health.

"Eleven affected individuals, among them a pregnant woman, have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Bhiwandi," he told PTI, adding that the number of patients could rise.

The condition of the hospitalised persons is stable, he added.

Stool samples of the patients have been collected for laboratory examination. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials rushed to the eatery to conduct an inspection and probe, while local police are also investigating the incident.

The BNCMC health department is closely monitoring the situation, Gadekar said.