11 dead after jumping off train due to fire rumour

Mumbai: In a tragic rail accident, 11 passengers of the Pushpak Express were killed and several injured on Wednesday, after they jumped out of the train and were hit by the Karnataka Express from another direction in Jalgaon district. The death toll in the mishap is likely to rise.

The accident took place between Maheji and Pardhade stations near Pachora where the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express had halted after someone pulled the chain due to a rumour of fire around 4 pm, Central Railway officials said.

According to preliminary reports, some passengers of the Pushpak Express spotted some sparking and suspected that their coach had caught fire. Fearing a fire onboard, they pulled the emergency chain halting the train and around 30-35 panicked passengers jumped onto the tracks. As they attempted to cross the tracks, they were struck by the Karnataka Express, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

“The train had stopped, after which some passengers from a coach stepped out. Meanwhile, Karnataka Express, going in the opposition direction, was passing through the next track,” Central Railway CPRO Swapnil Kumar Leela said in a video.

“We have also sought help from nearby hospitals. Railway’s accident relief medical van has also left from Bhusawal and it will reach the site soon. Karnataka Express has resumed its onward journey and Pushpak Express will resume the journey after help is provided to injured passengers,” Leela said.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis posted on X, “The tragic incident of the loss of lives of some people near Pachora in Jalgaon district is deeply distressing. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them.”

“My colleague Minister Girish Mahajan and the Superintendent of Police have reached the spot, and the District Collector will reach there shortly. The entire district administration is working in coordination with the railway administration, and immediate arrangements are being made for the treatment of the injured,” Fadnavis said in a post in Marathi.

“Eight ambulances have been dispatched. The general hospital as well as other nearby private hospitals have been kept ready for the treatment of the injured. Emergency equipment like glass cutters, floodlights etc. have also been kept ready. We are monitoring the entire situation and all necessary help is being provided immediately. I am in touch with the district administration,” he added.