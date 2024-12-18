108-Foot National Flag Unveiled at Rama Devi University

�Bhubaneswar: A 108-foot monumental national flag, installed by the Flag Foundation of India, was inaugurated on Wednesday at Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The university, alma mater of President Droupadi Murmu, now hosts this towering symbol of national pride.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo and the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Surama Padhy. Naveen Jindal, three-time Member of Parliament, chairman of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP), and president of the Flag Foundation of India, participated virtually. Major General Ashim Kohli (Retd.), CEO of the Flag Foundation of India, and Prof. Aprajita Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor of Rama Devi Women’s University, were also present.

The monumental flag, prominently positioned on the university premises, represents unity, pride, and respect for the nation. It is poised to become an iconic landmark, inspiring students, faculty, and the local community in Bhubaneswar.

Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo lauded Naveen Jindal and the Flag Foundation of India for their efforts in installing monumental national flags across the country, promoting the spirit of patriotism.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, and dignitaries, all witnessing the inauguration with pride and reverence.

Prashant Hota, JSP’s President and Head of Group CSR, highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating:

“Shri Naveen Jindal, President of the Flag Foundation of India, has been a tireless advocate for every Indian’s right to hoist and display the national flag with pride and respect. Under his leadership, the Foundation has installed monumental national flags nationwide. This marks the 158th monumental national flag installed by the Flag Foundation of India and the eighth in Odisha.”�