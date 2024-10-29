10-yr-old Abhinav Arora gets death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang

Mathura: Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old YouTuber and self-proclaimed spiritual orator from Mathura, recently filed a court petition seeking an FIR against seven fellow YouTubers, accusing them of defamation and harassment.

Known as ‘Bal Sant Baba’ among his followers, Abhinav and his family reported that he received a death threat allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Speaking with ANI, Abhinav's mother, Jyoti Arora, expressed concern, stating, “Abhinav has done nothing beyond devotion. It’s disheartening that he faces such threats.” She added that their family’s social presence has been targeted on social media.

Abhinav’s spiritual journey reportedly began at the young age of three, and he has since gained popularity for his religious content. Recently, however, he sparked controversy by dancing during a religious event, which drew criticism from the respected Hindu spiritual leader, Swami Rambhadracharya. The Swami publicly reprimanded him, questioning his dedication and behavior.

This incident has fueled debate around Abhinav’s spiritual authenticity and intentions, with some questioning his commitment. Despite the criticism, Abhinav continues to have a strong following, boasting over 950,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares content celebrating Hindu festivals, reciting scriptures, and interacting with religious figures.







