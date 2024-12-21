10-year-old spiritual influencer seeks court action against online harassment

The case, filed by his lawyer Pankaj Arya, accuses the YouTubers of engaging in targeted online harassment, which has caused emotional distress to the young influencer. Arya confirmed the development and stated that the next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 3, 2025.

Abhinav, known for his spiritual content and motivational talks online, has gained a significant following despite his young age. However, his rise to fame has also made him a target of online trolls, with some YouTubers allegedly crossing the line into defamation and harassment.

“The nature of the comments and content shared by these YouTubers goes beyond criticism,” Arya said. “The harassment has been relentless and damaging, particularly for a child of his age.”

The case highlights the growing concern over cyberbullying and online harassment, particularly involving minors. Experts point out that trolling can have severe psychological effects, especially on children, and emphasize the need for stricter regulations to protect young content creators.

This legal move has sparked widespread discussions about the accountability of social media users and content creators, as well as the responsibilities of platforms in monitoring harmful behavior.

The court is expected to examine the evidence presented by Abhinav’s legal team, which reportedly includes video clips and comments showcasing the alleged harassment. If proven guilty, the accused YouTubers could face charges under the Information Technology Act and other relevant laws.

The case is being closely watched as it could set a precedent for how online harassment, particularly involving minors, is handled in India’s legal system.