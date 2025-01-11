10-month-old detected with HMPV, first case this season in Assam

A 10-month-old child has been diagnosed with the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection, marking the first case of the season in Assam, officials reported on Saturday.

The child, who was admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh with cold-related symptoms four days ago, is now stable, according to hospital officials.

AMCH Superintendent Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan confirmed that the infection was identified after receiving test results from the Lahowal-based ICMR-RMRC. "It was a routine test during which the HMPV infection was detected. The child is stable now. It is a common virus, and there is no cause for concern," he said.

Dr. Bhuyan explained that samples are routinely sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for testing in cases related to influenza and flu-like symptoms.

Dr. Biswajit Borkakoty, Senior Scientist at the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (NE), Lahowal, stated, "Since 2014, we have detected 110 HMPV cases in Dibrugarh district. This is the first case this season, and we see such cases every year. The sample from AMCH has tested positive for HMPV."

Human metapneumovirus is a respiratory virus that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months. In most cases, the infection is mild and self-limiting, with patients typically recovering on their own.