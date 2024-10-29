10 killed in bus accident in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur: Ten people died and over 36 passengers got injured after a bus crashed into the wing wall of a flyover in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Tuesday afternoon, police said. District Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said a private bus coming from Salasar to Laxmangarh rammed into a part of the flyover in Laxmangarh while taking a turn.

Ten people have died in the accident and more than 36 people were injured, he said, adding that the injured have been taken to hospitals in Laxmangarh and Sikar for treatment.



