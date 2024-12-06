10 dead in two road incidents in UP's Pilibhit, Chitrakoot

Pilibhit/Chitrakooot: At least 10 people died and around a dozen were left injured in separate road crashes in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit and Chitrakoot districts early Friday, police said.

In Pilibhit, a car with 11 people crashed into a tree in an area under the Neoria Police Station, resulting in the death of five passengers, a senior police officer said. "Some people from Khatima in Uttarakhand had come here to attend a wedding. They were on their way back in a Maruti Ertiga car with 11 people onboard. The car apparently lost control and crashed into a tree along the road," Superintendent of Police (Pilibhit) Avinash Kumar Pandey told PTI Videos.

"Doctors have informed us that three people were brought dead to the hospital while two succumbed during treatment a total of five casualties," he said. Pandey said four of the injured people were referred to a more advanced centre for better treatment while two were discharged after primary aid. "All possible medical care is being provided to the injured," he added. In Chitrakoot, Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said five people died when a Mahindra Bolero collided head-on with a truck, resulting in five deaths. "The incident happened around 5.30 am in the Raipura Police Station area. The Bolero was coming from Prayagraj while the truck from Raipura," Singh said. "There were 11 people in the Bolero, of which, so far, five people have died while the remaining are undergoing treatment locally. They are being referred to the district hospital for better treatment," the SP said. Legal proceedings in both incidents have been initiated, police said.



