1 Dead, Several Trapped as Chimney Collapses in Chhattisgarh Plant

RAIPUR: One worker died and several others were feared trapped when the silo of the chimney in a smelter plant in Saragaon under Mungeli district in Chhattisgarh collapsed on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Two labourers have so far been rescued and the rescue operation continued till the last reports came at eight pm, police said.

A part of the chimney in the smelter plant collapsed at around one pm trapping several labourers under its debris, police said.

Mungli district superintendent of police Bhojram Patel has confirmed the incident.

According to the police, the two injured workers, rescued from the debris, were admitted to a hospital in the district headquarters of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

Around three-four labourers were still feared trapped and the rescue operation was on to pull them out of the debris, a senior district officer said, unwilling to be quoted.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed concern over the industrial accident and said that the rescue operation was in progress on war footing to bring the trapped workers out safely.

He prayed for the wellbeing of the workers trapped under the debris and speedy recovery of the injured labourers.