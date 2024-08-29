1 cop dead, another hurt as motorcycle falls into ditch during anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur:�A 39-year-old policeman was killed and another injured when their motorcycle fell into a ditch during an anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night near Bechapal village when a team of security personnel was out on a search operation on motorcycles in Mirtur police station area, a senior police official said.



Assistant sub-inspector Telam Chamru, belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), who was riding the two-wheeler, died in the accident and constable Uday Kumar Patwa of Bastar Fighters sustained injuries, he said.

DRG and Bastar Fighters are units of the state police. "As per the preliminary information, the motorcycle plunged into a roadside ditch, leaving the two injured. The duo were shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Dantewada, where the ASI succumbed to his injuries. The injured constable was later shifted to a hospital in Jagdalpur (Bastar district) and his condition was stated to be stable," he added. Further investigation into the incident was underway, he added.