Sharad not involved in MSCB scam, says Ajit Pawar

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Sep 29, 2019, 7:09 am IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2019, 7:09 am IST

Ajit defended himself against the charges of corruption in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar
Mumbai: A day after resigning as a member of the state Assembly, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday denied claims of his involvement in an alleged banking scam and expressed regret over his uncle — party chief Sharad Pawar — being dragged into the controversy. In an emotional address to reporters at a press conference in Mumbai, the politician rejected reports that his unexpected resignation was a sign of rising discord in the Pawar family.

Mr Ajit defended himself against the charges of corruption in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam. The former deputy chief minister said that leaders belonging to all political parties, including Shiv Sena and BJP, were members of the board of the cooperative bank.

Tags: sharad pawar, ajit pawar

