BMC chief sees Mumbai drown by 2050

Climate experts have observed that Mumbai, of late, has witnessed some extreme weather conditions

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has issued a grave warning to the country's business capital, saying several major areas in South Mumbai, including 80 per cent of Nariman Point and Mantralaya, will go under water in the next 30 years.

"Earlier, we used to hear about climate change events like melting glaciers, but not directly affecting us. But now it has come to our doorstep. The climate change threats have to be taken seriously to undertake preventive measures," he said while speaking at the launch of Mumbai Climate Action Plan website.

According to Mr Chahal, state secretariat Mantralaya and business hubs like Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade will be submerged under water by 2050 due to climate change. Majority of areas in the city's A, B, C and D wards, all located in island city, will be submerged due to rise in sea levels.

“There are enough warnings that nature is giving, but if people do not wake up, the situation will take such a dangerous turn that 80 per cent of areas like Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point and Mantralaya will just disappear,” he said.

Climate experts have observed that Mumbai, of late, has witnessed some extreme weather conditions, the latest being the Tauktae cyclone, when 214 mm rain was recorded on May 17, though monsoon arrives in early June. In 2020, cyclone Nisarga hit Mumbai for the first time in 129 years and in the last 15 months there have been three cyclones.

Before June 9, Mumbai recorded 84 per cent of the June rainfall and in July 70 per cent of month’s average rainfall was received in just four days – from July 17 to 20.

“On August 5, 2020, about 5 to 5.5 feet water was accumulated at Nariman Point. There was no cyclone warning that day, but considering the parameters, it was a cyclone,” Mr Chahal said.

“The four-year period between 2017 and 2020 has seen a steady increase in extremely heavy rainfall events. This indicates that the frequency of such extreme weather events is increasing for the city of Mumbai, especially over the past four years,” said Lubaina Rangwala, associate director, WRI India Ross Center for Sustainable Cities.