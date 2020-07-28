Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 | Last Update : 03:33 PM IST

125th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,464,990

28,971

Recovered

935,356

16,621

Deaths

33,111

299

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2207161622493571 Delhi1312191163723853 Andhra Pradesh102349495581090 Karnataka101465376851953 Uttar Pradesh70493428331456 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5553242106471 Bihar4111127844255 Rajasthan368782613631 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2689216793181 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir1839010402321 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8479370486 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2872172143 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2231120713 Nagaland13855694 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh91057614 Meghalaya7211735 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
  Metros   Mumbai  28 Jul 2020  Private hospitals in Mumbai struggling to get remdesivir, tocilizumab
Metros, Mumbai

Private hospitals in Mumbai struggling to get remdesivir, tocilizumab

THE ASIAN AGE | VRUSHALI PURANDARE
Published : Jul 28, 2020, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2020, 11:16 am IST

The civic authority has received around 1,02,500 vials of remdesivir and 6,500 vials of tocilizumab so far

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Mumbai: Several private hospitals in Mumbai are struggling to provide remdesivir and tocilizumab medicines to COVID-19 patients as the supply of both the drugs is less compared to the rising number of cases in the city.

The civic authority has received around 1,02,500 vials of remdesivir and 6,500 vials of tocilizumab so far and has supplied them to government hospitals across the state. Around 130 vials of remdesivir and tocilizumab were also provided to private hospitals.

A section of doctors claim only limited stocks of the drugs are available in the market, and there have been instances of dealers quoting high prices. In the past few days, relatives of patients and doctors at private hospitals have also been seen seeking help to get these drugs in different parts of the state.

State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradeep Awate says a few corporate hospitals have minimal stock of these drugs, while smaller hospitals do not have any.

“Most of these hospitals manage with the available stock. They treat mild cases and refer severe cases to government hospitals. We have found that tocilizumab is effective and life-saving, while remdesivir is also good,” he says.

He points out that black market sales are already happening, and the drugs are priced at double or triple their cost.

Dr Avinash Bondwe, president, Indian Medical Association, says it is becoming very difficult for private hospitals in many places to procure the drugs. “Very limited stock is available in the market. Some dealers quoted high rates. For instance, dealers quoted a heavy price of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 for remdesivir, which is priced below Rs 5,000,” he says.

Tags: antiviral drug remdesivir, tocilizumab, covid-19 treatment, mumbai coronavirus
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

