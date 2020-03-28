Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 | Last Update : 12:47 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

85-year-old doctor dies of Covid-19 infection in Mumbai

THE ASIAN AGE | VRUSHALI PURANDARE
Published : Mar 28, 2020, 12:06 am IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2020, 12:06 am IST

Two members of his family have been diagnosed positive

Positions are marked for maintaining physical distance at a market place in Mumbai, March 27, 2020. (AP)
 Positions are marked for maintaining physical distance at a market place in Mumbai, March 27, 2020. (AP)

Mumbai: A senior doctor of Mumbai died of Covid-19 infection early Friday morning at the Hinduja Hospital less than two weeks after his grandson returned to the city from the United Kingdom.

Two members of the deceased doctor’s family have tested positive and were taken to the Kasturba Hospital. 

According to sources, the grandson of the doctor showed mild symptoms of Covid-19 infection at the airport when he landed from the UK on March 12, but he successfully convinced the health officers that he would stay in quarantine for the next 14 days.

The 85-year-old doctor developed a cough four days ago. Tests at a private lab returned a positive and the doctor was admitted to Hinduja hospital. He succumbed on Friday. “The patient had diabetes and also had had a pacemaker installed. He was ailing with cardiac ailments,” the Maharashtra health department said in a statement. 

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director of the BMC health department, said she had no idea why the grandson was allowed to go by officials at the airport. 

Dr Vernon Desa, director (medical governance and clinical compliance) at Saifee Hospital said, “The deceased underwent a CT scan at Saifee Hospital and was diagnosed for Covid19. He was transferred to the special isolation facility at the P.D. Hinduja Hospital where he subsequently died. All containment and surveillance measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of our staff, patients, and visitors.”

Tags: mumbai doctor, covid-19, coronavirus death, 85-year-old
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Metros

A homeless man sleeps outside a closed diagnostic centtre in Mumbai, on March 25. (AP)

Maharashtra to suspend licences of doctors who turn away Covid-19 patients

People pluck mango twigs to decorate their house as the nine-day Navratri got under way in Delhi, coinciding with the begining of a 21-day nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Covid-19. (AA Photo)

Delhi queues up at mandis to stock up for the hibernation ahead

A statue of the Common Man, made famous by the cartoonist R K Laxman, is seen wearing a protective mask in Mumbai on March 23, 2020. (PTI)

Mumbai police bust N-95 mask racket

People wear masks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Kochi on March 21, 2020. (PTI)

All families in a Kochi apartment complex under quarantine

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham