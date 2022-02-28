Monday, Feb 28, 2022 | Last Update : 05:53 PM IST

  Metros   Mumbai  28 Feb 2022  Fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area
Metros, Mumbai

Fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area

ANI
Published : Feb 28, 2022, 4:36 pm IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2022, 4:36 pm IST

A Mumbai Fire Brigade official stated that the situation is marked as level 2, indicating a significant danger to the area

No injury in the incident has been reported so far. (Photo: Twitter/Screenshot from video)
Mumbai: A major fire broke out in the NG Royal Park, a housing complex in Kanjurmarg in Mumbai on Monday.

A Mumbai Fire Brigade official stated that the situation is marked as level 2 which indicates that there is significant danger to the area.

 

He also stated that no injury in the incident has been reported so far and all the residents were evacuated from the place.

Around 10 fire tenders are present at the spot.

The fire is under control.

More details are awaited.

Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

