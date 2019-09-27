Friday, Sep 27, 2019 | Last Update : 08:19 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

17 killed, 16,000 rescued as flood ravages Pune

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 27, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2019, 7:06 am IST

Nearly 16,000 people rescued; holiday declared for schools, colleges.

Vehicles are piled up on a street on Thursday in the wake of a flash flood brought about by torrential rainfall in Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 Vehicles are piled up on a street on Thursday in the wake of a flash flood brought about by torrential rainfall in Pune. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: At least 17 people were killed and four persons were missing in various incidents of flooding and wall collapses after intense rainfall battered Pune city and various other parts of the district. Nearly 16,000 people, including some stuck on rooftops and trees, were rescued. Schools and colleges in various tehsils of Pune declared a holiday on Thursday in view of the deluge.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was pained to know about the loss of lives due to heavy rains in Pune. He said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in the city and Baramati tehsil, and all necessary assistance was being provided in the affected areas. “My deepest condolences to the families. We are providing all possible assistance needed. State disaster management officials and the control room in continuous touch with the Pune collector and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC),” he said in a tweet.

“2 NDRF teams are deployed in Pune & 2 in Baramati. One more NDRF team is on way to Baramati. State Government is also closely monitoring the dam discharge (sic),” he added.

Five people — who were sleeping at a dargah in Khed-Shivapur village, located on the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway — were washed away after the heavy downpour, superintendent of police Sandip Patil said.

Also, 12 people, including five women, lost their lives in various other rain-related incidents.

Of these, five people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed in wall collapse incidents in the flooded Aranyeshwar area, chief fire officer Prashant Ranpise said.

Besides, more than 500 people stranded in low-lying areas of the city were also rescued, Mr Ranpise said. Water-logging was reported in Sinhgad Road, Dhana-kwadi, Balajinagar, Amb-egaon, Sahakar Nagar, Parvati, Kolhewadi and Kirkatwadi, he added.

The Army also rescued another 300 people, including some stranded on rooftops of their houses and on trees, from Solapur road area, a defence spokesperson said.

“The rain stopped on Thursday morning, but many houses and residential societies in low-lying areas were still inundated. There were several reports of wall collapses and uprooting of trees in those places,” another official said, adding that several vehicles were also swept away in the floodwaters.   

Baby, four family members saved from floodwaters

A 10-month-old child and its family members were rescued from a flood-affected area by the fire brigade following heavy rains in Pune district.

A video purportedly showing the infant being rescued through gushing water using a life ring (plastic tube) went viral on social media.

The baby and its family members were stranded in a flooded area .

The five members, including the baby, were stuck outside their house in Parvati area near Mitra Mandal chowk Wednesday after heavy rains lashed the city, said fire officer Maruti Devkule.

“We received a call that a family of five was stranded. Upon reaching there, we found that the family members were sitting on a water tank outside their house and there was a toddler among them,” he said.

Mr Devkule said that he waded through the gushing water and rescued the child first.
“After putting the baby in a basket, I placed the same on a life ring and swam along with it to safety. Later, the child's parents and grandparents were also rescued,” said Mr Devkule.

Those rescued have been identified as Pramod Moresh Natu (72), Saria Pramod Natu (64), Mayuresh Pramod Natu (36), Manjiri Mayuresh Natu (30) and the baby Rajas Mayuresh Natu (10).

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the city for rescue and relief work.

The police and rescue agencies fear more rain-related casualties as reports continue to
pour in.

Tags: devendra fadnavis, heavy rains, pune flood

Latest From Metros

Picture only for representational purposes.

Liquor shops to be under CCTV surveillance during elections

The code, designed to act against paid advertisements that violate the norms set by the ECI, came into force on March 20 during the last Lok Sabha polls. (Representational Image)

IAMAI to abide by social media codes

Kirit Somaiya (Photo: File)

Not saying Pawar involved in MSCB scam: Kirit Somaiya

Gopichand Padalkar

Padalkar quits VBA, likely to re-join BJP to fight polls

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus launches the OnePlus 7T in India, starting at Rs 37,999

2

Chinese relatives marry and divorce each other 23 times in a month to scam govt

3

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

4

All deals and offers at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

5

Study reveals women are more active gamers than men

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham