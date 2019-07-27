Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues ‘orange’ alert

Intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai during next four hours, the IMD said.

Mumbai: Mumbai was lashed by rains on Friday but the impact was nowhere close to the monsoon fury of July 26, 2005, when the city received 944 mm rainfall in a single day.

The heavy downpour, exactly 14 years later, caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of Mumbai and also led to flight delays.

Intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai during next four hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Fourteen years ago on this date, Mumbai was battered by heavy rainfall, which caused havoc across the city, claiming many lives, and leaving the city paralysed.

These memories were revived by many on social media.

“Today is July 26, this day 14 years ago rains transformed #Mumbai roads into rivers and created quite an arduous journey to reach home. What are your memories from this day, were you stuck in the rains, how did you manage to reach safe shelter? Lets’s share,” asked a Twitter user Madhu.

Another user, Abhishek Srivastava, tweeted about the 2005 rains, “I walked all the way from Vidyavihar to Powai as train stopped from Matunga to Vidyavihar. 8 hours journey on foot. Made it home that very day.”

Some also remembered the famed Mumbai spirit and how people braved the rains in 2005 and others helped out those in need of help. People had opened their doors to shelter the stranded ones, while others had stepped out to provide food and water to those in need.

Meanwhile, sounding an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhu-durg districts of Maha-rashtra, the IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai in the next 24 hours.

An orange alert signifies that the authorities should get ready for necessary action.

“We have issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. An orange alert is merely a warning for authorities to get prepared, while a red alert directs them to take action as the situation might turn severe,” an IMD official said.