Thursday, Aug 26, 2021 | Last Update : 10:50 AM IST

  Metros   Mumbai  26 Aug 2021  Fishermen protest against plan to shift them from Mumbai's Crawford Market
Metros, Mumbai

Fishermen protest against plan to shift them from Mumbai's Crawford Market

PTI
Published : Aug 26, 2021, 9:07 am IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2021, 9:07 am IST

Nearly 1,200 fishermen and representatives of the Koli community staged a protest outside the BMC headquarters

All Maharashtra fishermen joint action committee stage a protest 'Jan Akrosh Mocha' at Azad maidan, over various issues across the Mumbai coastal belt region, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 All Maharashtra fishermen joint action committee stage a protest 'Jan Akrosh Mocha' at Azad maidan, over various issues across the Mumbai coastal belt region, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Fisherman from Mumbai and neighbouring areas have opposed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) plan to relocate fish vendors from the historical Crawford Market here.

Nearly 1,200 fishermen and representatives of the Koli community from across the city and neighbouring areas like Dahanu, Vasai, Thane and Raigad on Wednesday staged a protest outside the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai, said Devendra Tandel, president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti (AMMKS).

 

They opposed the BMC's plan to shift fish vendors from the Crawford Market in south Mumbai to Airoli in Navi Mumbai and other parts of the metropolis, he said.

The BMC has already demolished the fish market in Mumbai's Dadar area, he pointed out.

The Crawford Market acts like an agriculture produce marketing committee (APMC) of fish trade and shifting vendors to Airoli would affect the business, Tandel claimed.

He said fish vendors should instead be relocated nearby or somewhere in Dadar.

Joint Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar met the AMMKS delegation though they had sought a meeting with BMC Commissioner I S Chahal, he said, adding that they did not receive any assurance from the civic body.

 

In a representation submitted to the BMC, AMMKS demanded temporary relocation of fish vendors to Carnac Bunder and Cotton Green areas in Mumbai, until a new shed is built for them at the Crawford Market.

Tags: brihanmumbai municipal corporation (bmc), crawford market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Metros

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on August 12, 2021. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

COVID-19: Mumbai reports first death due to Delta Plus variant

Written consent is to be obtained from the parents of all students who are willing to visit the school. (Representational image: PTI)

COVID-19: Delhi govt issues SOPs for partial re-opening of schools

on August 1, the Education Department of the state had issued the Standard Operating Procedures for the re-opening of schools from August 2 for classes 9th to 12th and August 16 for classes 6th to 8th. (Representational image: PTI)

As COVID-19 cases drop, many principals, students feel Delhi schools should reopen

With the opening of these sections, the Delhi Metro network span will become 390 km with 286 stations. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Grey Line extension, Pink Line segment of Delhi Metro to be opened on Aug 6: DMRC

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham