Friday, Mar 26, 2021 | Last Update : 04:08 PM IST

  Metros   Mumbai  26 Mar 2021  10 dead in fire at mall hospital treating COVID-19 patients in Mumbai's Bhandup
Metros, Mumbai

10 dead in fire at mall hospital treating COVID-19 patients in Mumbai's Bhandup

PTI
Published : Mar 26, 2021, 1:57 pm IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2021, 1:57 pm IST

The cause of the 'level four' fire (serious emergency call in fire brigade parlance) has not been ascertained yet, BMC sources said

Firefighters attempt to douse a blaze at Dreams Mall, affecting patients admitted in the nearby COVID-19 dedicated Sunrise Hospital, in Mumbai, early Friday, March 26, 2021. (PTI)
  Firefighters attempt to douse a blaze at Dreams Mall, affecting patients admitted in the nearby COVID-19 dedicated Sunrise Hospital, in Mumbai, early Friday, March 26, 2021. (PTI)

Mumbai: Ten patients died after a fire broke out at a Mumbai mall hospital where coronavirus patients were being treated, a fire brigade official said on Friday.

The fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in Bhandup area shortly after midnight, the official said. Around 70 patients were rescued, he added.

 

The hospital said there were two deaths due to COVID- 19 at the facility and there was no death due to the fire.

The hospital is situated on the top floor of the four-storeyed mall building and 76 patients, most of them being treated for COVID-19, were there when the fire broke out, the official said.

The incident comes amid an upsurge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai. On Thursday, the city logged 5,504 new infections, the highest daily count since the pandemic began.

The cause of the 'level four' fire (serious emergency call in fire brigade parlance) has not been ascertained yet, the BMC control room sources said.

Twenty fire engines, 15 water tankers and ambulances were rushed to the spot. Fire fighting operation is underway, the official said.

 

The 70 patients were evacuated by the fire brigade and shifted to another hospital, the official said, adding fire personnel are checking if any patient is still stuck there.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar who visited the site expressed surprise that a hospital was operating inside the mall.

"I have seen a hospital at a mall for the first time," the mayor said, adding action will be taken if irregularities were found in allowing the facility to operate there.

The hospital in a statement said, "There was a fire on the first floor of Dreams Mall, Bhandup and the smoke reached up to the Sunrise Hospital located on the top floor. When fire alarms beeped, all patients were safely evacuated to the fire refuge area as the smoke was reaching the hospital."

 

"The two bodies have been shifted as well. The other patients have been shifted to nearby jumbo COVID-19 centre and private hospitals," the hospital said.

The statement said the hospital was started last year in "exceptional circumstances" of the pandemic and has helped save many lives. "The hospital is functioning with all due compliances like fire licence, nursing home licence among others," it said.

A civic official said the BMC had issued notice to the mall in November last year for allegedly flouting fire safety norms. Former NCP MP Sanjay Dina Patil said he had also written to the BMC commissioner last year drawing the civic body's attention to the flouting of fire safety norms there.

 

Tags: bhandup hospital fire. hospital fire casualties, mumbai hospital fire
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Metros

Claims that MNS was 'successful' in its campaign against Karachi Bakery, soon followed with its leader Haji Saif Shaikh, who led the stir, taking credit on Twitter for the closure of the bakery in Mumbai. (Twitter/@mnshajisaif)

Its good-bye for Mumbai's iconic Karachi Bakery

A woman walks past a mural depicting people travelling on a overcrowded public transport to raise awareness about maintaining social distancing and the use of masks, in Mumbai on March 2, 2021. (AFP)

Mumbai's 12 police zones to fine 1,000 maskless people per day

Owaisi's proposed rally has evoked sharp reactions from the ruling TMC. (PTI file)

AIMIM to kick off Bengal campaign with Owaisi's rally on Feb 25

Globally, approximate 160,000 deaths have been attributed to PM2.5 air pollution in the five most populous cities of Delhi (30 million), Mexico City (22 million), Sao Paulo (22 million), Shanghai (26 million) and Tokyo (37 million), report said. (AFP)

Air pollution claimed 54,000 lives in Delhi last year: Study

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham