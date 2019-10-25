Friday, Oct 25, 2019 | Last Update : 09:11 AM IST

Shiv Sena wins majority of seats in Marathwada region

In Marathwada, state minister Atul Save is trailing behind the AIMIM candidate in the Aurangabad east constituency.

 Shiv Sena workers celebrate the party’s stellar performance in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, at Dadar in Mumbai. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Mumbai: The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance  manages to hold  Marathwada region. Shiv Sena won four seats while BJP and Congress recorded two seats. Sharad Pawar-led NCP could only win one seat in the Marathwada region. As per trending results available from different constituencies on the Assembly polls’ website, the Sena is leading in 13, BJP in 8, Congress in 7 and NCP in 9 seats.

Congress candidate Gorantyal Kailas Kisanrao has defeated state minister Arjun Khotkar in Jalna. While the Sena’s Jaiswal Pradeep Shivnarayan has won from the Aurangabad central Assembly constituency, which is reserved for the general category. Mr Shivnarayan had won this seat in the 2009 Assembly polls as well, defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 8,384 votes.

In Parbhani, the Sena’s Dr Rahul Vedprakash Patil has won while in Hingoli, the BJP’s Tanhaji Sakharamji Mutkule has won. In Bhokar in Nanded district, the Congress’s Ashok Chavan has defeated the BJP’s Bapusaheb Gorthekar by 97,000 votes. The Bhokar seat has been a bastion of Mr Chavan, who belongs to an influential political family based in Nanded and is the son of Shankarrao Chavan, former chief minister of Maharashtra.

