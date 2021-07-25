34 NDRF teams engaged in rescue ops in Maharashtra; BMC sends two teams to Raigad, Kolhapur

Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika is also working promptly outside its area in case of emergency

Rescue workers search for victims at the site of a landslide at Taliye, about 22 km from Mahad city on July 24, 2021, as the death toll from heavy monsoon rains climbed to 76, with nearly 90,000 others evacuated in the western state of Maharashtra. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: As heavy rains lashed many parts of Maharashtra and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for five districts, two teams of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have left for Raigad and Kolhapur.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed 8 more teams in Maharashtra in the flood-affected areas. Now a total of 34 teams have been deployed for rescue and relief work at various places.

Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika, which is continuously providing various civic services to the citizens of the Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika area, is also working promptly outside its area in case of emergency.

The two teams left for Raigad and Kolhapur on Saturday.

"A team of Mumbai Municipal Corporation has been sent to Mahad in Raigad district to carry out relief work. This includes two medical teams, 1 mobile medical laboratory, about 75 staff of solid waste management department, 4 water tankers, 1 towing lorry etc," an official said.

Dr Mohan Joshi, Superintendent of Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital of BMC, is managing all the medical matters.

Another BMC team has left for Kolhapur to take necessary action in the flood-hit areas.

Recycling machines and other necessary equipment have also been sent along with the staff of the concerned employees who have left for Kolhapur. While using the machinery of the corporation, the Deputy Chief Engineer of Solid Waste Management Department Sunil Sardar's help is also being sought, as per a release.