Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019 | Last Update : 07:29 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  The launch of Chandrayaan-2 was originally slated for July 16 when it had a window of over an hour but had to be aborted an hour before lift-off because of a fuel leak. (Photo: ISRO | Twitter) ISRO keeps date with moon, successfully launches Chandrayaan-2
 
Metros, Mumbai

Major fire breaks out in MTNL building; 84 rescued

THE ASIAN AGE. | DEVASHRI BHUJBAL
Published : Jul 23, 2019, 6:25 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 6:25 am IST

Though the fire did not affect the floors where switch rooms and test rooms are located, telephone connectivity in some part of Bandra was affected.

The fire had started on the ‘second and a half floor’ where the accounts office is located and by 4 pm it was declared a level IV blaze. (Photo: MRUGESH BANDIWADEKAR)
 The fire had started on the ‘second and a half floor’ where the accounts office is located and by 4 pm it was declared a level IV blaze. (Photo: MRUGESH BANDIWADEKAR)

Mumbai: Around 84 people were rescued after a major fire broke out at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited’s (MTNL) telephone exchange building in Bandra around 3.10 pm on Monday. Only one injury was reported: a fireman, Sagar Salve (25), who experienced suffocation while dousing the blaze, was admitted in Bhabha Hospital.

Though the fire did not affect the floors where switch rooms and test rooms are located, telephone connectivity in some part of Bandra was affected.

The fire had started on the ‘second and a half floor’ where the accounts office is located and by 4 pm it was declared a level IV blaze. Fourteen fire eng-ines, seven water tankers, a quick response vehicle, three turntable ladders and ten ambulances were rushed to the spot. By late evening, the fire was brought under control. It is likely that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

Chief fire officer P.S. Rahangdale said, “Sixty people were trapped in the building. It is one of the successful fire fighting operation in recent times. About 160 breathing apparatus were used and 90 to 100 people have been rescued from the terrace using turntable ladders. The fire fighting operation is still on.”

Some employees had run down themselves before the fire brigade arrived.

The telephone exchange, which ensures telephone connectivity to the whole of Bandra and some part of Bandra Kurla Complex, is a nine-storey building of the Central government where more than 200 employees work at a time. The building also has few official quarters on 2nd and 3rd floor.

Arun Kini, an employee, who works in the test room, said, “I work on the ground floor. Some said there was a fire due to a short circuit in the air conditioner in the accounts office on the second and a half floor. We went upstairs and rescued 30 colleagues from the first and second floor via the main staircase while many escaped by the fire exit staircase. Many locals came to our help too. However, many employees on uppermost floors ran to the terrace. The fire brigade rescued them and all my colleagues are safe.”

Tags: bandra kurla complex, mtnl fire

Latest From Metros

The cannons were shifted from Raj Bhavan lawns to platforms outside Jal Vihar (Banquet hall) on Sunday.

British era cannons kept at Raj Bhavan

Binoy Kodiyeri

Binoy moves HC against rape FIR

Bombay high court

HC asks Rlys to make local trains more disabled-friendly

Ratan Tata

Court gives relief to Tata, others in defamation case

MOST POPULAR

1

Scientists across country congratulate ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan-2

2

Maharashtra CMO team donates 1 day salary to CM Relief fund on CM's birthday

3

Inter-ministerial group suggests ban on cryptocurrencies in India

4

Watch: Shark jumps out of water, snatches fish from line

5

Watch: Nigerian man climbs on plane’s wing moments before takeoff

more

Editors' Picks

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham