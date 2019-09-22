MNS eyeing Sena-BJP dissidents

According to sources, the party is waiting for the final outcome of the BJP-Sena alliance talks.

Mumbai: With the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena deciding to contest the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls, the party is now looking to attract possible dissidents from the Shiv Sena and BJP before finalising its candidate list.

“We have decided to contest the Assembly polls and the list of candidates is ready. But we are still waiting for better candidates. If we can find them, they will be accommodated in our candidate list,” a senior MNS leader said on Saturday.

“If an alliance takes place, both parties will not be able to field many of their aspirants as they will have to concede seats to their alliance partner. In such a scenario, there are bound to be a lot of disgruntled candidates. Several possible rebel candidates are in touch with us. Hence, we will wait for the BJP and Sena to take a final call on the alliance before finalising our candidate list,” said the MNS leader. The party has decided to contest a minimum 100 seats in the Vidhan Sabha polls, but the number may go up, he added.

The Raj Thackeray-led party may contest seats in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivali, Nashik, Pune and Marathwada, where it has a sizeable vote bank.

The party has already sent its leaders to these cities to talk to aspirants and select the candidates.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief decided to contest the Assembly polls after holding a meeting with party leaders on Friday.

Earlier in the year, Mr Thackeray had called for a boycott of the Assembly polls in the state till the election commission agreed to use ballot paper instead of electronic voting machines.