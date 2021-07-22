Thursday, Jul 22, 2021 | Last Update : 05:12 PM IST

  Metros   Mumbai  22 Jul 2021  High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive amid rainfall
Metros, Mumbai

High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive amid rainfall

ANI
Published : Jul 22, 2021, 2:41 pm IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2021, 2:41 pm IST

Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Thursday morning as the heavy rainfall continued overnight in the city

People drench in high tide waves hitting a promenade on the Arabian Sea coast during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 People drench in high tide waves hitting a promenade on the Arabian Sea coast during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Amid rainfall, high tide was witnessed in the Marine Drive area in Mumbai on Thursday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that the city and suburbs might witness moderate to heavy rainfall/thundershowers. Spells of heavy rainfall are expected at some isolated places.

 

Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Thursday morning as the heavy rainfall continued overnight in the city.

With this, Railways halted Mumbai local train service between Umbermali and Kasara.

Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Central Railway informed that due to waterlogging on tracks owing to heavy rains, Mumbai local train service between Umbermali railway station and Kasara was halted.

It stated that the train service between Igatpuria and Khardi was temporarily stopped due to waterlogging.

IMD had earlier placed Mumbai on a "yellow alert" after it predicted intense to very intense rains in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigar districts on Wednesday.

 

Tags: heavy mumbai rains, mumbai rains, mumbai rains alert, mumbai rains updates, mumbai waterlogging, marine drive
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Metros

A man stands in a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Heavy rains batter Mumbai, leave several areas waterlogged

People make their way through a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

IMD issues 'red alert' for Mumbai; says conditions favourable for heavy showers

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street as heavy rain continues at Santacruz- Chembur Link Road, in Mumbai. (PTI)

Rains pick up again in Mumbai; local train services affected

Water logging in Hindmata area after heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai rains: 15 dead in house collapses, local train services suspended

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham