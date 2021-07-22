Thursday, Jul 22, 2021 | Last Update : 08:07 AM IST

Heavy rains batter Mumbai, leave several areas waterlogged

ANI
Published : Jul 22, 2021, 7:27 am IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2021, 7:27 am IST

Railways halted Mumbai local train service between Umbermali and Kasara

A man stands in a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 A man stands in a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Thursday morning as the heavy rainfall continued overnight in the city.

With this, Railways halted Mumbai local train service between Umbermali and Kasara.

 

Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Central Railway informed that due to waterlogging on tracks owing to heavy rains, Mumbai local train service between Umbermali railway station and Kasara was halted.

It stated that the train service between Igatpuria and Khardi was temporarily stopped due to waterlogging.

Heavy rains in Mumbai also led to traffic snarls. Waterlogging was reported in Malad-Jogeshwari, Eastern Freeway and Vile Parle-Bandra belt, causing traffic.

The Bhandup-Mulund belt on the Eastern Express Highway saw congestion due to waterlogging and potholes.

The heavy downpour also caused waterlogging in Nashik's Trimbakeshwar area.

 

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted intense to very intense rain in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts.

Navi Mumbai and Thane have been put on Orange alert, while Mumbai is on Yellow alert.

Tags: mumbai rains, mumbai rains alert, mumbai rains water logging, mumbai waterlogging
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

