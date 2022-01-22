Saturday, Jan 22, 2022 | Last Update : 07:42 PM IST

  Metros   Mumbai  22 Jan 2022  Seven dead, 16 injured in major fire in Mumbai high-rise
Metros, Mumbai

Seven dead, 16 injured in major fire in Mumbai high-rise

PTI
Published : Jan 22, 2022, 11:24 am IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2022, 11:47 am IST

The blaze erupted around 7 am in Kamla building located opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank

Massive fire breaks out in 20-storey Kamala building (ANI)
 Massive fire breaks out in 20-storey Kamala building (ANI)

Mumbai: At least seven persons were killed and 16 others injured in a major fire that broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning, an official said.

The blaze erupted around 7 am in Kamla building located opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank, when many of its residents were still asleep, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

 

"It is a ground plus 20-storey building. The fire broke out on its 18th floor. On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed the spot. Several persons were injured in the incident and they were taken to different nearby hospitals," he said.

Out of the seven injured taken to the Nair Hospital, five died, while two others succumbed to their injuries at two other hospitals - one each in Bhatia Hospital and Kasturba Hospital - he added.

At present, 13 persons are undergoing treatment in Bhatia Hospital, two in Nair Hospital and one in Kasturba Hospital, the official said.

On being alerted, 13 fire engines and seven water jetties were rushed to the building to douse the fire, which was tagged as level-3 (major). At present, the firefighters covered the blaze from all sides, he said.

 

"Soon after the fire broke out on the 18th floor, residents started running out with their family members. There are at least six flats on each floor. The blaze engulfed the 18th and 19th floors and some residents were trapped there," another official said.

He added that according to some residents, the power supply in the building went off after the fire. Many of the residents of the building were asleep when the fire broke out, he said, adding that firefighting operation is still on.

Tags: mumbai fire, major fire
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Metros

A bird perches on a barbed wire in the backdrop of Akshardham Temple shrouded in fog, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' category

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (ANI)

Rate of hospital admissions among COVID patients in Delhi stagnant: Satyendar Jain

A COVID-19 symptomatic air traveller being taken for isolation on an ambulance at T-3, IGI Airport, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Private offices, dine-in facilities in restaurants closed in Delhi amid Covid scare

A Delhi police officer stands guard as other personnel patrol Connaught Place, Delhi's famous and oldest shopping area, amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, on New Year's Eve in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Over 300 Delhi Police personnel infected with Covid

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham