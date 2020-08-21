Friday, Aug 21, 2020 | Last Update : 06:12 PM IST

  Metros   Mumbai  21 Aug 2020  Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai Metropolitan Region over next 24 hours
Metros, Mumbai

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai Metropolitan Region over next 24 hours

PTI
Published : Aug 21, 2020, 3:51 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2020, 3:51 pm IST

Earlier, Mumbai and Thane received widespread moderate to heavy rainfall over the 24-hour period ended at 8:30 am on Friday.

Children cover themselves with raincoats as they walk during rainfall, at Mahim in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
 Children cover themselves with raincoats as they walk during rainfall, at Mahim in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours with gusty winds, a senior IMD official said on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) official added that an "orange warning" (indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall) has been issued for the Vidarbha region for the next 48 hours.

 

Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Rtn likely to recv hvy to vry hvy RF in nxt 24 hrs, gusty winds. Ghat areas of M Mah similar pattern with possibilities of isol extremely hvy RF towards Northside (sic), the MET department tweeted.

"Similar trend tomorrow too. Vidarbha:Orange Warnings for 48 hrs, KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General IMD (Mumbai), tweeted.

Earlier, Mumbai and Thane received widespread moderate to heavy rainfall over the 24-hour period ended at 8:30 am on Friday.

According to the IMD, the Matheran observatory in adjoining Raigad district recorded 122.20 mm rainfall during the same period.

The Alibaug weather station in Raigad district recorded 49 mm rain, while Ratnagiri district in the coastal Konkan region received 83.6 mm rainfall, the IMD said.

 

The Dahanu observatory in Palghar district recorded 67.4 mm rainfall, it said.

The Colaba weather bureau, representative of Mumbais island city, recorded 63.2 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory, representative of Mumbai's suburbs, reported 31. 6 mm rainfall, it said.

The Thane Belapur Industries Association weather station recorded 60 mm rainfall during the period, the IMD added.

