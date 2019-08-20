Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019 | Last Update : 04:27 AM IST

MNS flays PM for ED notice to Raj Thackeray

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Aug 20, 2019, 2:31 am IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2019, 2:31 am IST

The MNS called a meeting of all vibhag pramukhs across the state to discuss the issue on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday reacted strongly to the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to its chief Raj Thackeray in connection with a money-laundering probe by denouncing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘new Hitler of India’.

Some party leaders had threatened to call a Mumbai and Thane bandh on Thursday in response to the “political vendetta”, but the party ultimately decided against it.

The MNS called a meeting of all vibhag pramukhs across the state to discuss the issue on Tuesday. “It has also been decided that party workers across the state will gather in Mumbai on Thursday to accompany Rajsaheb to the ED office,” MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said.

He added that lakhs of party workers would arrive in Mumbai in a show of support.

Mr Deshpande further said, “The party will not be responsible if the sentiments of its workers explode on Thursday. So, the people of Mumbai should stay at home and not step out unless necessary.”

The ED is probing the company’s loan and equity investment of Rs 860 crore in a defaulter, Kohinoor CTNL Infrastr-ucture Company Private Limited. The ED wants to question Mr Thackeray on his exit from the firm. The Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) group had invested `225 crore in the company. In 2008, IL&FS surrendered its shares for only Rs 90 crore and booked a loss. Mr Thackeray exited the consortium by selling his shares the same year.

Mr Thackeray’s wife, Sharmila, mocked the ED notice, saying the party was used to receiving such ‘love letters.’ “The government has a lot of affection for us. Hence we have received the ED notice,” she said.

