Wednesday, Feb 19, 2020 | Last Update : 09:18 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Sharad Pawar seeks parallel probe into Elgar case

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Feb 19, 2020, 6:39 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2020, 6:40 am IST

The Congress also voiced its opposition after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray agreed to hand over the case to the agency.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar
 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is still upset over the handing over of the Elgar Parishad investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Justifying his demand for a parallel probe by a state agency, Mr Pawar on Tuesday claimed that the Devendra Fadnavis government had misused the Maharashtra police machinery in the case. The Congress also voiced its opposition after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray agreed to hand over the case to the agency.

Mr Pawar made it clear that his party had misgivings regarding the conduct of the police, especially the Pune police, and the then-officials and officers in the government.  “We have been continuously demanding the setting up of an SIT (Special Investigation Team) comprising a retired judge of the Supreme Court, retired police officer and an IAS officer. The SIT should probe the investigation and evidence that have been collected in the case and bring the truth before the people,” Mr Pawar said.

The NCP chief exuded confidence that if an independent investigation were conducted, the truth pertaining to those who have been behind bars would come out. According to him, the probe will reveal that injustice had been done to them. In addition to this, ‘those who have misused power will be exposed’, he claimed.

Mr Pawar, who was a chief architect of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), wrote a letter to the state government, demanding the setting up of an SIT in January 2020. After this, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and home minister Anil Deshmukh held a review meeting with the Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal, state intelligence commissioner Rashmi Shukla and the Pune police in cases related to the Bhima Koregaon and Elgar Parishad violence. After this meeting, the Centre decided to transfer the case to the NIA.

Meanwhile, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat alleged that the decision to transfer this case to the NIA was an attempt of the Central government to label people who are associated with progressive, Dalit and pro-Ambedkar movements Naxalites.

Tags: elgar parishad, sharad pawar

Latest From Metros

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

AAP MLA to organise ‘Sundar Kand’ recital

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM calls meet to give shape to party’s 10 poll promises

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (Photo: PTI)

BMC sanctions Rs 5 crore for Jaipur wildlife event

Uddhav Thackeray

Bhima-Koregaon case won’t be given to NIA: Sena chief

MOST POPULAR

1

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

2

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

3

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

4

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

5

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham