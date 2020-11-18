Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 | Last Update : 06:03 AM IST

  Metros   Mumbai  18 Nov 2020  COVID-19 in India: BMC puts curbs on mass Chhath Puja celebration in Mumbai
Metros, Mumbai

COVID-19 in India: BMC puts curbs on mass Chhath Puja celebration in Mumbai

PTI
Published : Nov 18, 2020, 4:51 am IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2020, 4:51 am IST

The festival dedicated to the Sun god will be celebrated on Friday and Saturday

Representational image
 Representational image

Mumbai: The Mumbai civic body on Tuesday put restrictions on mass celebration of Chhath Puja at natural water bodies in the city and asked devotees to avoid crowding in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival dedicated to the Sun god will be celebrated on Friday and Saturday by people who originally hail from north India and are residing in the metropolis.

 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued guidelines about Chhath Puja celebration on mass scale to avoid the spread of the coronavirus infection.

In the past, the annual festival used to see large numbers of devotees thronging prominent beaches, river banks and other water bodies to make offerings to Sun god at sunrise and sunset.

In a release, the civic body said it has decided to put restrictions on Chhath Puja celebration as it will be difficult to enforce social distancing if large numbers of devotees gather at beaches and river fronts for rituals and prayers.

No permission will be granted for mass scale celebration at natural water bodies, the BMC said and appealed to citizens to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and hand sanitisation while taking part in the festival.

 

The BMC said it will issue necessary permissions to organisations concerned at ward level for conducting Chhath Puja-related programmes on those two days.

It has asked the police department to ensure people won't crowd at natural water bodies.

According to the release, the civic body has directed ward offices to depute medical teams at puja locations and provide COVID-19 testing facilities there.

Tags: chhath puja, brihanmumbai municipal corporation, coronavirus in mumbai, mumbai beach
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Metros

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

As COVID-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal seeks to impose localised 'lockdown'

The Siddhivinayak temple.

Only 100 to get darshan at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple

An East Delhi Municipal corporation (EDMC) vehicle sprinkles water to control dust as commuters drive along a road amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi on November 15, 2020. (AFP)

Diwali: Delhi's air quality turns 'severe'; firecrackers add to misery

Two men were arrested for allegedly preparing fake Aadhaar and voter ID cards (Representational image)

2 held for preparing fake Aadhaar and voter ID cards

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham