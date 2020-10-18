Court tells police to probe Kangana Ranaut's social media posts

Mumbai based Director Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed has lodged a complaint alleging the actor has been defaming Bollywood since the last two months

Mumbai: A magistrate court in Mumbai on Saturday directed Mumbai police to investigate the complaint filed by a film director against actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli for allegedly posting objectionable tweets to disturb communal harmony.

Mumbai based Director Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed has lodged a complaint alleging the actor has been defaming Bollywood since the last two months by calling it a hub of nepotism, favouritism, etc, through her tweets and television interviews.

According to the complaint of Sayyad, the actress has tweeted objectionable messages due to which not only his religious sentiments, but also it feelings of many other artists in the industry. He further stated that Ms Ranaut wanted to divide the artists and bollywood on communal lines. "Her sister, too, has made objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between two religious groups," the complaint said.

The complaint urged the court that she should be booked under various IPC sections like 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings), 124A (sedition).

The magistrate then directed the police to initiate necessary action and investigation against the actor and her sister under relevant provisions of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).