  Court tells police to probe Kangana Ranaut's social media posts
Metros, Mumbai

Court tells police to probe Kangana Ranaut's social media posts

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Oct 18, 2020, 11:02 am IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2020, 11:02 am IST

Mumbai based Director Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed has lodged a complaint alleging the actor has been defaming Bollywood since the last two months

Kangana Ranaut.
 Kangana Ranaut.

Mumbai: A magistrate court in Mumbai on Saturday directed Mumbai police to investigate the complaint filed by a film director against actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli for allegedly posting objectionable tweets to disturb communal harmony.

Mumbai based Director Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed has lodged a complaint alleging the actor has been defaming Bollywood since the last two months by calling it a hub of nepotism, favouritism, etc, through her tweets and television interviews.

 

According to the complaint of Sayyad, the actress has tweeted objectionable messages due to which not only his religious sentiments, but also it feelings of many other artists in the industry. He further stated that Ms Ranaut wanted to divide the artists and bollywood on communal lines. "Her sister, too, has made objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between two religious groups," the complaint said.

The complaint urged the court that she should be booked under various IPC sections like 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings), 124A (sedition).

The magistrate then directed the police to initiate necessary action and investigation against the actor and her sister under relevant provisions of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

 

Tags: kangana ranaut, rangoli chandel, defamation, mumbai police, bollywood defamation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)



Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut.

Maharashtra minister suspects sabotage behind Mumbai power outage

Mumbai Metro One said that it will start operations from October 19 and the services will operate from 8.30am to 8.30pm. (Representational Image: PTI)

Mumbai Metro service to resume on Monday

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) had chopped more than 2,600 trees at Aarey colony on October 25 last year to construct a car shed for the Rs 32,000 crore underground Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro corridor. (ANI)

Uddhav Thackeray shifts Metro car shed from Aarey

View of Mumbai city skyline. Large parts of the financial capital reported major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure. (PTI)

Major power outage across Mumbai due to grid failure

