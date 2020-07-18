Police arrests man who raped 40-year-old woman in Panvel quarantine centre

The accused has now himself tested positive for COVID-19.

Mumbai: The Panvel taluka police has arrested a man for sexually assaulting a 40-year-old woman, who was admitted to a COVID-19 quarantine centre, in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The officials said that the accused, who had come to visit one of his corona positive relative quarantined there, has now himself tested positive for COVID-19.

The officials said that the accused had offered help to bring anything that the woman would need after he met her at the centre. After the acquaintance developed, the accused went on to take advantage and allegedly targeted her sexually. The officials have, however, not shared any information about the location of the crime scene.

“The complaint was lodged by the victim and the accused was arrested by the police soon after. The probe is on based on the details shared by the victim,” said a police officer, adding that a case of rape has been filed against the accused.

The woman has been found to be negative in the latest COVID test whereas the accused has tested positive. The accused has been placed under surveillance and he will be produced in a court after his quarantine period ends.