Friday, Jul 16, 2021 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

  Metros   Mumbai  16 Jul 2021  Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in Mumbai
Metros, Mumbai

Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in Mumbai

ANI
Published : Jul 16, 2021, 9:19 am IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2021, 9:22 am IST

Trains are running 20-25 minutes late due to heavy rains and waterlogging on the railway tracks

People drench in high tide waves hitting a promenade on the Arabian Sea coast during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 People drench in high tide waves hitting a promenade on the Arabian Sea coast during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Heavy rains caused waterlogging in parts of Mumbai on Friday and also led to the diversion of traffic routes in several parts of the city.

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging the railway tracks were seen waterlogged and on the slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late.

 

Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said "Slow line traffic between Kurla -Vidyavihar have been diverted on the fast line. The Harbor line is also running 20-25 minutes late. Trans-Harbor line traffic is running smoothly."

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging near Chunabhatti station, the railway tracks begin getting waterlogged.

Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted "light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours.

Tags: mumbai rains, mumbai rain updates, heavy mumbai rains, mumbai waterlogging, mumbai monsoon
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Metros

A beneficiary reacts while getting Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: PTI)

Covid vaccination drive in Navi Mumbai to vaccinate potential super-spreaders

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (PTI Photo)

Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Bengaluru - 3rd metro after Mumbai and Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ @PMOIndia)

PM Modi invites world to invest in India, offers what innovators and investors need

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference. (PTI Photo)

Delhi unlock: Restaurants to reopen with 50% capacity; malls, markets to open daily

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham