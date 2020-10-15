Mumbai Metro service to resume on Monday

MMOPL said the entry points at every station will be limited to ensure effective crowd management and screening

Mumbai Metro One said that it will start operations from October 19 and the services will operate from 8.30am to 8.30pm. (Representational Image: PTI)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday allowed the operation of Metro services to resume in Mumbai from October 15. However, the Mumbai Metro One said that it will start operations from October 19 and the services will operate from 8.30am to 8.30pm.

“We are restarting Metro operations from October 19 in a graded manner with all Covid related precautions to ensure safe travel for our commuters. We urge Mumbaikars to support by fulfilling all guidelines and precautions,” Mumbai Metro One spokesperson said.

In a statement, MMOPL said that the entry points at every station will be limited in order to ensure effective crowd management, screening and further movement into station areas. “While complying with all safety norms, commuters are expected to travel with proper face masks and practice social distancing as stated mandatory under government guidelines,” the statement said.

Besides, the government and private libraries will be allowed to function. In order to reduce the crowding at local markets/shops, the government has allowed additional two hours to them. Thus, the shops can remain open from 9.00 am to 9.00 pm. These measures are a part of the 'Mission Begin Again' initiative of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The MVA government on Wednesday issued a detailed guidelines.

According to the guidelines, Metro trains will be allowed to operate with effect from October 15 in a graded manner. The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the same will be issued by the Urban Development Department (UDD) which will take into consideration the SOP issued by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for the same.

It further said that Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions will be permitted in areas outside the containment zones. The SOP for the same will be issued by the industries department. Local weekly bazaars, where farmers directly sell their produces, will be permitted to open in areas outside the containment zones.

The state has also done away with the stamping on the long distance train passengers as well as domestic air travellers. “The domestic passengers arriving at different airports shall be checked for COVID symptoms. Stamping with indelible ink shall be immediately done away with,” the guidelines said.

The state’s order also mentioned that the health check-up and stamping of the passengers at the railway stations arriving by trains in the state will be stopped. However, these passengers should follow all the COVID 19 protocols of social distancing and sanitation.

The guidelines further said that a permission would be granted for upto 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching /tele-counselling and related works. Skill and entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training.

“All government and private libraries will be allowed to function following all COVID-19 protocols of social distancing and sanitation,” it further said.