Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

  Metros   Mumbai  15 Feb 2022  Mumbai: ED conducts raids at Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar's residence
Metros, Mumbai

Mumbai: ED conducts raids at Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar's residence

ANI
Published : Feb 15, 2022, 11:25 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2022, 11:25 am IST

Searches are being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai

Residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai (ANI)
 Residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai (ANI)

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches are being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources on Tuesday.

 

Sources also stated that these searches are being conducted in a recently registered money laundering case.

"ED is carrying out searches at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld, in Mumbai in a money laundering case. Some underworld fugitives and politicians are also under investigation," sources added.

Tags: dawood ibrahim, ed enforcement directorate
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Metros

Children attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to Class VIII standard students, as COVID-induced restrictions ease, at a School in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Delhi schools reopen for all classes

Amrita Fadnavis (ANI)

3 per cent divorces in Mumbai due to traffic: Fadnavis' wife Amrita

Institutions of Higher Education and coaching institutes have been allowed to reopen subject to Standard Operating Procedure. (PTI)

Schools, colleges, gyms to reopen in Delhi

A man uses an umberella during rains, near Akshardham temple, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; thunderstorms, strong winds likely

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham