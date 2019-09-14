Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 04:40 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Sharad Pawar fails to halt exodus to Sena, BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 3:51 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 3:51 am IST

Udayanraje Bhosale announced that he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday.

Bhaskar Jadhav
 Bhaskar Jadhav

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s personal attempts to stem the exodus of his leaders to the saffron alliance seem to be in vain. While the party’s former state president and MLA from Guhagar constituency, Bhaskar Jadhav, was inducted into the Shiv Sena on Friday, Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale announced that he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday.

Mr Pawar had met Mr Bhosale, a direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on Thursday at the former’s Pune residence to convince him not to leave the party. However, the meeting — which was also attended by NCP leader Dhananjay Munde — failed to stop Mr Bhosale in his tracks.

Mr Bhosale, who is among the four NCP MPs in the state, announced his entry to the BJP on Twitter. Sharing a graphic on the micro-blogging site, Mr Bhosale said Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil would also attend the Delhi event.

“I received inspiration to carry out social work based on the love and blessings of you all. Hoping the same love and blessings will be there forever with me,” the MP said.

Mr Jadhav joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray after resigning from the Maharashtra Assembly on Friday morning. Mr Jadhav was part of the Sena before joining the NCP in 2004.

“I was a Shiv Sainik. My heart always wanted to come back to the Shiv Sena and so finally I have come back to my home,” Mr Jadhav claimed.

Reacting to Mr Jadhav’s defection, the NCP said that the former minister “cannot live without power”. “He was defeated by an NCP candidate when he was in the Shiv Sena. Then he joined the NCP (in 2000) and was made an MLC. In 2009, he became MLA and was made a minister. But he has now joined the Shiv Sena for power,” NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

Commenting on Mr Bhosale’s exit, Mr Malik said that the NCP would retain the Satara Lok Sabha constituency whe-never a bypoll is held.

Tags: sharad pawar, udayanraje bhosale, bhaskar jadhav

Latest From Metros

As per the Industrial Disputes (ID) Act, 1947, every BEST worker should sign the MoU.

Kamgar Sena members to get salary hike

During the meeting, the BEST administration will be accepting a new memorandum to buy 1,000 buses. (Representational image)

BEST likely to purchase 1,000 buses on contractual basis

According to the police, Maskara was cursing his wife for having an extra marital affair and revealed his intent of killing both- his wife and her paramour.

Man walks into police station with gun, held

Bombay high court

MIDC told to issue notice to trustees of illegal temple

MOST POPULAR

1

Realme XT review: 64 Megapixel goodness

2

Human bodies move for more than a year after death: Australian Scientist’s revelation

3

Find out how a giant, angry seal helps Australian cops to bust international drug ring

4

Lost your mobile phone? No worries, govt will help you locate it

5

One computer with Two Screens: How have Laptops changed over time

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham