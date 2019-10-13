Sunday, Oct 13, 2019 | Last Update : 04:33 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Shiv Sena promises meal at Rs 10, checkup at Rs 1

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Oct 13, 2019, 3:43 am IST
Updated : Oct 13, 2019, 3:43 am IST

The Sena reiterated its promise of making farmers debt-free and added that if voted to power, the its govt would provide Rs 10,000 to poor farmers.

Uddhav releases the manifesto. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)
 Uddhav releases the manifesto. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai: Populist promises like providing a full meal for Rs 10 and health checkup for just one rupee were part of the Shiv Sena manifesto released on Saturday.

The Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his son, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, who would be contesting from Worli constituency, released the manifesto — called as “Vachan Patra” — at their residence Matoshree in Bandra on Saturday. The party manifesto promised to set up 1,000 food joints across the state, which would serve a full meal for just Rs 10.

“The meal will be clean and hygienic. For this scheme, centralised kitchens would be set up in every district. We would seek the assistance of women’s self help groups for running these kitchens,” Uddhav said.

Uddhav added that the “Rs 1 health clinic” would provide people affordable check-ups for over 200 diseases. The manifesto also promised to slash power tariff for domestic consumers by 30% for units below 300.

The Sena reiterated its promise of making farmers debt-free and added that if voted to power, the its government would provide Rs 10,000 to poor farmers.

Mr Aaditya claimed that the manifesto was prepared after taking into consideration the inputs received during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. “We have made these promises after accounting for the burden on the state exchequer,” he said.

The Sena would be contesting 124 of the 288 assembly seats. Its alliance partner, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and smaller allies, would be contesting on the remaining 164 seats.

Tags: uddhav thackeray, aaditya thackeray

Latest From Metros

Snatchers duo caught on CCTV footage

PM’s niece robbed off Rs 56,000, documents and cellphones

Sandeep Dikshit

Kirti tipped for DPCC chief as Sheila’s son targets Chacko

Devendra Fadnavis

No malfunction in chopper, clarifies CM

NEERI claims that these crackers cause 30 per cent less emissions and are eco-friendly. (Representational Image | File)

MPCB to promote ‘green’ crackers

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

2

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

3

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

4

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

5

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham