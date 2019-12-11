Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019 | Last Update : 04:01 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Sena concurs with Raghuram Rajan, flays Centre over economy

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Dec 11, 2019, 2:51 am IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2019, 3:06 am IST

The Sena also blamed decisions like demonetisation and “unnecessary focus” on projects such as the bullet train for the current economic situation.

File picture of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis.
 File picture of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis.

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has slammed the NDA government for the country’s poor economic health. Quoting former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said, “It is apparent that the economy of the country has been paralysed.”

The party mirrored the concerns recently raised by Mr Rajan that India was in the midst of a “growth recession” with signs of a deep malaise in the economy that was being run through extreme centralisation of power in the PMO and powerless ministers.

The editorial stated that centralisation of power in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was one of the reasons behind the poor economic health of the country.

The central government wanted the finance minister and the RBI governor under its control. Moreover, it was not ready to listen to economists as it considered the economy a share market gamble. Only a few people were taking decisions in the PMO and while their decisions were good for socio-political programmes, economic reforms had been sidelined.

The editorial further blamed demonetisation for the “shaking” economic condition of the country and claimed that during demonetisation, the then finance minister was kept in the dark and the then RBI governor was sacked for opposing the decision. The government was not ready to accept the current situation of the economy, it said.

The Sena also hit out at finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her remark on the rising onion prices that, “I don't eat onion and garlic, so don’t ask me about it.” The party termed her statement childish and claimed that even the Prime Minister was not willing to make any changes to it.

The editorial reminded Mr Modi that when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had said that onion was an essential commodity and had become so costly that it would have to be “kept in lockers”.

“The situation has changed and Modi is now the prime minister and the economy is in a ‘crisis’. An unconscious person is brought back to senses by being made to smell onion, but this is not possible now since onions have disappeared from markets,” it said in sarcastic comments.

The Sena also blamed decisions like demonetisation and “unnecessary focus” on projects such as the bullet train for the current economic situation.

“Whatever Pandit Nehru and his colleagues earned for the country, this government is selling it off,” it said, apparently referring to the proposed sale of public sector undertakings like the BPCL and Air India.

Tags: raghuram rajan, nda government

Latest From Metros

Dalsingh Yadav

4 fake doctors arrested for running illegal clinic in Sion

Swearing-in ceremony of the CM at Shivaji Park.

Civic body justifies allowing swearing-in at Shivaji Park

A 32-year-old police constable died after being bitten by a three-and-a-half-foot cobra that had entered his room in the police quarters at Nehru Nagar in Kurla (East) early on Monday. (Representational image)

Cobra’s bite claims 32-year-old constable’s life

In a bid to save their farmlands, the Habalepada tribals residing in Film City, Goregaon, have staked claim to around 200 acres of land under the Community Forest Rights Act, 2006. (Photo: Representational Image)

Tribals at loggerheads with Film City over debris

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

2

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

3

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

4

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

5

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham