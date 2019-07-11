3-year-old falls in Mumbai's gutter, remains untraced; rescue ops underway

The incident occurred around 10:24 pm on Wednesday night and Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) began a search operation in the area.

The operations continued through Thursday morning but the child could not be rescued so far. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A three-year-old boy fell into a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon on Wednesday night, informed Mumbai Police.

Along with MFB, police, ambulance and ward staff were also pressed into action for the search and rescue of the child. The operations continued through Thursday morning but the child could not be rescued so far.

Authorities have also obtained a CCTV visual of the incident in which the child could be seen walking alone on the road before falling in the open drainage system.