Thursday, Oct 10, 2019 | Last Update : 10:40 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Sharad Pawar rejects Shinde’s NCP-Congress merger idea

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Oct 10, 2019, 1:55 am IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2019, 6:35 am IST

Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar also downplayed Mr Shinde’s statement, which had re-ignited murmurs about merger of NCP with the grand old party.

Sharad Pawar
 Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday expressed disappointment at senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde’s suggestion that the Congress and his party should merge as they were both “tired”.

Stating that Mr Shinde must have been speaking for his own party, the 78-year-old former chief minister said the NCP — which turned 20 on June 10 this year — had enough strength to take on divisive forces. “I am the national president of the NCP. I’m very well aware of my party’s situation. Mr Sushilkumar Shinde must have been speaking about his own party,” said Mr Pawar, who was in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra for election campaign-related work.

Mr Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar also downplayed Mr Shinde’s statement, which had re-ignited murmurs about merger of NCP with the grand old party.

Mr Shinde, who had once termed Mr Pawar his political guru, had, on Tuesday, caused a flutter while addressing a public rally for an NCP candidate. “The Congress and NCP had grown in the lap of the same mother, and are both tired. They should both merge,” he had said. The veteran Congress leader’s statement assumes significance as the Maharashtra Assembly election is just around the corner. Mr Pawar, who had served as CM of Maharashtra on three separate occasions, established the NCP in 1999 after quitting Congress over the issue of the foreign origin of then-president of the party, Sonia Gandhi. The NCP, however, went on to join the Congress to form government at the state as well as at national level on many occasions.

After the recent Lok Sabha election, there was speculation of a merger of Congress and NCP, but Mr Pawar dismissed all such talk. The party is now facing a battle for survival as several of Mr Pawar’s close confidants and other  leaders have abandoned the party and joined the saffron fold for a secure future.

At present, the NCP chief has been touring across the state to rebuild the party while taking on BJP.

Tags: sharad pawar

Latest From Metros

The second summary electoral roll for the state Assembly polls was published on August 31.

ECI publishes final list of voters

MMRC officials say that 2,141 trees were cut.

Official tree-felling figure inflated, claim activists

Sharad Pawar

Pawar shoots down Shinde’s idea to merge Congress, NCP

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC sets aside HC order on drug-peddler

MOST POPULAR

1

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

2

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

3

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

4

Essential wants to reframe your perspective on mobiles; the result looks promising

5

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham