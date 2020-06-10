Lockdown has created atmosphere of weariness and exasperation: Bombay High Court

According to police, Nair was found walking in the wee hours of May 8 at the Marine Drive in South Mumbai.

Mumbai: The coronavirus lockdown has created an atmosphere of weariness and exasperation, the Bombay High Court said while granting bail to a man who was arrested for allegedly attacking three policemen when they questioned him for roaming on a road at night during curfew.

Justice Bharati Dangre issued the order on Tuesday while hearing the bail application filed by Karan Nair (27), an architect, who claimed he was mentally disturbed on the day of the incident last month due to personal reasons.

Nair's advocate Niranjan Mundargi refuted the police's case that the accused was carrying a chopper.

Mundargi said Nair was an architect and was carrying a tool used by architects.

When a patrol team spotted him and tried to question him as to why he was outside during the lockdown, Nair charged at the policeman and tried to run away.

He was chased by police and arrested.

Three policemen - inspector Jitendra Kadam, sub- inspector Sachin Shelke and constable Sagar Shelke sustained minor injuries in the scuffle, according to police.

The court in its order noted police were under tremendous pressure to maintain law and order in view of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city, and the applicant (Nair) was apprehensive that he would be arrested and hence, tried to flee.

The pandemic situation has brought on an atmosphere of weariness and exasperation and a young person like the applicant has fallen trap, the court said in its order.

In the absence of any criminal antecedents and the fact that the accused is a young person belonging to a reputed family, escaping the court of justice is obscure, the judge noted while granting him bail.

The court granted bail to Nair on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and directed him to appear before the police station concerned as and when required.