NCB arrests Firoz Nadiadwala's wife, seizes 10 grams of cannabis

THE ASIAN AGE. | SAURABH M JOSHI
Published : Nov 9, 2020, 2:01 am IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2020, 2:01 am IST

The NCB had earlier seized a total of 727.1 gm of cannabis, 74.1 gm marijuana and 95.1 gm mephedrone

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested wife of movie producer Firoz Nadiadwala after they found 10 gram cannabis from their Juhu residence following searches there. The officials said this arrest was made following four peddlers , nabbed earlier, revealed about the sale of narcotics substance to her.

Shabana Saeed, wife of Feroz Nadiadwala, was arrested following the search carried out by the Mumbai NCB officials at their residence at Gulmohar Cross road in JVPD Scheme.  

 

"The seized 10 gm cannabis was procured by her from earlier arrested accused Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alias Sultan. Shabana Saeed was issued notice and after recording her statement, she was placed under arrest,” said an NCB officer.

The NCB had earlier seized a total of 727.1 gm of cannabis, 74.1 gm marijuana and 95.1 gm mephedrone along with Rs 3.58 lakh in connection with the case, arresting five persons including Shabana Saeed.

The case, filed as per the provisions of the NDPS Act, is the extended probe in the drugs angle pertaining to the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The officials had been probing the narcotics angle and drugs consumption in Bollywood and had questioned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh during the course of investigation.

 

 

