  Will demolish illegal alterations in office if documentary evidence not provided: BMC to Kangana
Mumbai

Will demolish illegal alterations in office if documentary evidence not provided: BMC to Kangana

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Sep 9, 2020, 11:33 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2020, 11:33 am IST

Meanwhile, Ranaut has said that the notice was meant to stop leakage work in the office.

 Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

A day after inspecting her office space, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued a stop work notice to Kangana Ranaut, claiming that several illegal alterations have been carried out in her office. The Bollywood actress has been given 24 hours to respond on whether she had any approvals for the works.

 The BMC issued a notice under section 354/A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act on her ‘Manikarnika Films’ office at Pali Hill area of Bandra. The three-page notice, which was pasted on the office gate, mentions that there are several alterations like a ‘toilet being converted into office cabin,’ ‘unauthorised kitchen in the store room’ and 'new toilets being constructed alongside staircase'.

 

The civic body has asked the actress to produce documentary evidence proving authorisation of these works within 24 hours, warning her that the structure may be demolished failing to do so.

"If you fail to stop the execution of work forthwith or if stopped and fail to produce permission within 24 hours, I shall under Section 354(A) and in exercise of powers and functions conferred upon me as aforesaid without any further notice cause the said building or work to be removed or pulled down, at your risk and cost," the notice read.

Meanwhile, Ranaut has said that the notice was meant to stop leakage work in the office. "Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn’t come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office," she tweeted.

 

The actress on Monday had shared videos of BMC officials inspecting her office and expressed apprehension that they may demolish the structure.

However, the BMC officials said the visit to Kangana’s office was a part of a regular exercise to keep a tab on illegal constructions. Parag Masurkar, deputy municipal commissioner, said that several other row houses in Bandra were also inspected during the drive. He also confirmed that Ranaut’s office was a residential property as per the civic records.

Tags: actress kangana ranaut, brihanmumbai municipal corporation, sushant singh rajput death case, rhea chakraborty

